NDLEA Uncovers Online Drug Trafficking Cartel, Arrests five in Abuja
This Day  - * TIntercepts 75.8kg skunk in Ondo, Rivers Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the weekend uncovered an online drug trafficking cartel that sells drugged cookies, cak…

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
