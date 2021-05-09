Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Melinda Gates was reportedly meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end her marriage with Bill Gates
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Melinda Gates, the estranged wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, was reportedly meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 following reports of links between her husband and convicted sex of

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Money cannot hold marriage – Cleric cites Bill, Melinda Gates Daily Post:
Money cannot hold marriage – Cleric cites Bill, Melinda Gates
The Cable:
Report: Melinda Gates started meeting divorce lawyers to end marriage in 2019
Money cannot hold marriage – Cleric cites Bill, Melinda Gates The Dabigal Blog:
Money cannot hold marriage – Cleric cites Bill, Melinda Gates
Melinda reportedly mulled divorce from Bill Gates in 2019 over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein The Street Journal:
Melinda reportedly mulled divorce from Bill Gates in 2019 over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Reports have claimed that Melinda Gates has been meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end her marriage with Bill Gates Instablog 9ja:
Reports have claimed that Melinda Gates has been meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end her marriage with Bill Gates
Melinda Gates Reportedly Met With Divorce Lawyers Since 2019 To End Her Marriage With Bill Gates Tori News:
Melinda Gates Reportedly Met With Divorce Lawyers Since 2019 To End Her Marriage With Bill Gates


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info