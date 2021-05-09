Senate says MDAs yet to remit over N3trn — NEWSVERGE News Verge - Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are yet to remit over N3 trillion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government between 2014 and 2020, says the Senate. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC- ...



News Credibility Score: 94%