Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church, Bishop Callistus Onaga Over Recent Misconduct (Video)
News photo Mojidelano  - Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka has publicly apologised to Catholic Church and Bishop of Diocese of Enugu State, Bishop Callistus Onaga, for the unruly behaviour of his supporters in Enugu state following his rumoured “disappearance“.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

