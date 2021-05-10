Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams
Vanguard News  - Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, said God would not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria goes to war, adding that the calls for secession are genuine and legitimate.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gani Adams: “God Will Not Forgive Pre Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War” Daily Times:
Gani Adams: “God Will Not Forgive Pre Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War”
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams Daily Post:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
“God Will Not Forgive President Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War” – Gani Adams Laments Over Insecurity Naija Loaded:
“God Will Not Forgive President Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War” – Gani Adams Laments Over Insecurity
God’ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria disintegrates -Gani Adams The Sun:
God’ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria disintegrates -Gani Adams
God Will Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Disintegrates- Gani Adams Independent:
God Will Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Disintegrates- Gani Adams
Insecurity: God‘ll Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War — Gani Adams The Info Stride:
Insecurity: God‘ll Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War — Gani Adams
Gani Adams challenges Buhari to resolve insecurity situation in Nigeria Ripples Nigeria:
Gani Adams challenges Buhari to resolve insecurity situation in Nigeria
God will not forgive Buhari – Gani Adams PM News:
God will not forgive Buhari – Gani Adams
Insecurity: God Won’t Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War — Gani Adams The Street Journal:
Insecurity: God Won’t Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War — Gani Adams
Insecurity: God will not forgive Buhari if Nigeria is plunged into war — Gani Adams The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: God will not forgive Buhari if Nigeria is plunged into war — Gani Adams
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams The Dabigal Blog:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
God will not forgive Buhari – Gani Adams Online Nigeria:
God will not forgive Buhari – Gani Adams
Ladun Liadi Blog:
God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams
God Will Not Forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria Goes To War Again- Gani Adams Naija on Point:
God Will Not Forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria Goes To War Again- Gani Adams
God Will Not Forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria Goes To War Again- Gani Adams Newzandar News:
God Will Not Forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria Goes To War Again- Gani Adams
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams See Naija:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams Studio CB55:
God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
God Will Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Disintegrates Through War Gist 36:
God Will Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Disintegrates Through War


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info