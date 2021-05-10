Post News
News at a Glance
Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams
Vanguard News
- Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, said God would not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria goes to war, adding that the calls for secession are genuine and legitimate.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Gani Adams: “God Will Not Forgive Pre Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War”
Daily Post:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
Naija Loaded:
“God Will Not Forgive President Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War” – Gani Adams Laments Over Insecurity
The Sun:
God’ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria disintegrates -Gani Adams
Independent:
God Will Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Disintegrates- Gani Adams
The Info Stride:
Insecurity: God‘ll Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War — Gani Adams
Ripples Nigeria:
Gani Adams challenges Buhari to resolve insecurity situation in Nigeria
PM News:
God will not forgive Buhari – Gani Adams
The Street Journal:
Insecurity: God Won’t Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Goes To War — Gani Adams
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: God will not forgive Buhari if Nigeria is plunged into war — Gani Adams
Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
The Dabigal Blog:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
Online Nigeria:
God will not forgive Buhari – Gani Adams
Ladun Liadi Blog:
God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams
Naija on Point:
God Will Not Forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria Goes To War Again- Gani Adams
Newzandar News:
God Will Not Forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria Goes To War Again- Gani Adams
See Naija:
Insecurity: God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
Studio CB55:
God‘ll not forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war – Gani Adams
Gist 36:
God Will Not Forgive Buhari If Nigeria Disintegrates Through War
More Picks
1
Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
2
Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
5
Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom -
This Day,
24 hours ago
6
I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
Immigration commences recruitment exercise -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
8
Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi -
Global Excellence Online,
21 hours ago
10
PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
