Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers
News photo Daily Post  - Hoodlums suspected to be bandits have attacked a Mosque in Kwata, Jibia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. They abducted over 40 worshippers during

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits reportedly abduct 40 worshippers from Katsina Mosque Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits reportedly abduct 40 worshippers from Katsina Mosque
Bandits storm Katsina mosque, abduct 40 worshippers The News Guru:
Bandits storm Katsina mosque, abduct 40 worshippers
Bandits storm Katsina Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers PM News:
Bandits storm Katsina Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers
Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers Nigerian Eye:
Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers
Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers See Naija:
Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers
Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Attack Mosque, Kidnap 40 Worshippers Naija News:
Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Attack Mosque, Kidnap 40 Worshippers
Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers Naija Surf:
Bandits attack Katisna Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers
Armed Bandits Invade Mosque, Abduct 40 Muslim Worshippers In Katsina Fresh Reporters:
Armed Bandits Invade Mosque, Abduct 40 Muslim Worshippers In Katsina


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info