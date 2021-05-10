Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s revenue threatened as India slashes crude imports by $39.5bn
13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 10 hours ago
7 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 4 hours ago
9 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
10 Bose Ogulu: I started managing Burna Boy out of sacrifice, not ambition - The Cable, 9 hours ago
