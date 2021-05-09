Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian army arrest 13 Boko Haram suspects in Kano
The Guardian  - Nigerian army have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram members around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State. Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima in a statement on Sunday said the arrest was made by troops of 3 Brigade. Yerima said the suspected insurgents ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military Arrests 13 Boko Haram Terrorists In Kano Leadership:
Military Arrests 13 Boko Haram Terrorists In Kano
UPDATED: Army arrests 13 Boko Haram suspects in Kano Premium Times:
UPDATED: Army arrests 13 Boko Haram suspects in Kano
Army Raids Kano Mosque, Arrests 13 Boko Haram Terrorists in Kano Signal:
Army Raids Kano Mosque, Arrests 13 Boko Haram Terrorists in Kano
Army arrests 13 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano raid Online Nigeria:
Army arrests 13 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano raid
Army confirms arrest of 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano mosque raid Global Upfront:
Army confirms arrest of 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano mosque raid
Arrested in Mosque! -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
Arrested in Mosque! -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Returns As Big Brother Naija Season 6 Host - Global Village Extra, 13 hours ago
5 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 21 hours ago
6 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 13 hours ago
7 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 13 hours ago
9 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info