Nigeria's security issue should be discussed among Nigerians, it is an internal issue - South Korea's Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - South Korea's Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae has described the country's security crisis as an "internal issue" which should be discussed among Nigerians. Chae who have the advice in Abuja said if another country engages Nigeria, it would then ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

