Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants
News photo News Diary Online  - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has shortlisted 6,105 candidates out of the 45,323 who applied to be enlisted in its 20192020 recruitment. Mr James Sunday, [...]

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Immigrations Service Shortlists 6,105 Candidates Out Of 45,323 Applicants Leadership:
Immigrations Service Shortlists 6,105 Candidates Out Of 45,323 Applicants
Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants The Nation:
Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants
Nigeria Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates for employment Premium Times:
Nigeria Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates for employment
Nigeria Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants National Accord:
Nigeria Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants
Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants The Eagle Online:
Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants
Immigration Service Shortlists 6,105 Candidates Out Of 45,323 Applicants The Nigeria Lawyer:
Immigration Service Shortlists 6,105 Candidates Out Of 45,323 Applicants
Recruitment: Nigerian Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates Daily Nigerian:
Recruitment: Nigerian Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates
Immigration Service picks 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants Pulse Nigeria:
Immigration Service picks 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants
Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants Within Nigeria:
Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates out of 45,323 applicants
Recruitment: Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates Republican Nigeria:
Recruitment: Immigration Service shortlists 6,105 candidates


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 10 hours ago
7 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 4 hours ago
9 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
10 Bose Ogulu: I started managing Burna Boy out of sacrifice, not ambition - The Cable, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info