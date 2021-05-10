Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Video: Protest rocks Ikorodu as man dies in police custody after alleged unlawful arrest
Linda Ikeji Blog
-
View this post on Instagram
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Protest as man arrested for murder dies in Lagos police custody
Gidi Feed:
Protest rocks Ikorodu as man allegedly dies in police custody after unlawful arrest Residents have taken to the streets of Ikorodu, Lagos to protest the alleged death of a man, Ejioye Omolola in police custody.
Instablog 9ja:
Family protests, demands justice as man allegedly d*ed in police custody after unlawful arrest in Lagos
Within Nigeria:
Protest as man arrested for murder dies in Lagos police custody » NEWS
Naija News:
Protest Rocks Ikorodu As Man Allegedly Dies In Police Custody
More Picks
1
FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
2
Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community -
This Day,
24 hours ago
4
Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality -
Independent,
16 hours ago
5
Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Niger boat accident: Buhari mourns victims, tasks authorities on safety -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria -
Edujandon,
18 hours ago
9
Kidnappers cleared over the disappearance of Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...