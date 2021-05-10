Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: Protest rocks Ikorodu as man dies in police custody after alleged unlawful arrest
22 hours ago
Protest as man arrested for murder dies in Lagos police custody The Punch:
Protest rocks Ikorodu as man allegedly dies in police custody after unlawful arrest Residents have taken to the streets of Ikorodu, Lagos to protest the alleged death of a man, Ejioye Omolola in police custody. Gidi Feed:
Family protests, demands justice as man allegedly d*ed in police custody after unlawful arrest in Lagos Instablog 9ja:
Protest as man arrested for murder dies in Lagos police custody » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Protest Rocks Ikorodu As Man Allegedly Dies In Police Custody Naija News:
   More Picks
1 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 16 hours ago
2 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 24 hours ago
4 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 16 hours ago
5 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Niger boat accident: Buhari mourns victims, tasks authorities on safety - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
9 Kidnappers cleared over the disappearance of Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
