Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community
News photo This Day  - James Sowole in Akure The Ondo State Government has reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akeredolu reviews curfew on Ikare Vanguard News:
Akeredolu reviews curfew on Ikare
Ondo govt reviews 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare Daily Post:
Ondo govt reviews 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare
Akeredolu reviews curfew imposed on Ondo community Premium Times:
Akeredolu reviews curfew imposed on Ondo community
Ondo Gov The Trent:
Ondo Gov't Reviews 24-Hour Curfew Imposed On Ikare
Ondo govt. News Diary Online:
Ondo govt.
Akeredolu Reviews Curfew On Ikare The Street Journal:
Akeredolu Reviews Curfew On Ikare
Ondo reviews 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare The Eagle Online:
Ondo reviews 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare
Ondo govt. News Verge:
Ondo govt.
Ondo govt. Prompt News:
Ondo govt.
Ondo Govt Reviews 24-hour Curfew Imposed On Ikare Global Village Extra:
Ondo Govt Reviews 24-hour Curfew Imposed On Ikare


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom - This Day, 24 hours ago
6 I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi - Global Excellence Online, 21 hours ago
10 PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info