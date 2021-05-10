Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo
News Diary Online  - The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested no fewer than 100 suspected drug traffickers with a seizure of 238,168 kilogrammes of illicit drugs.Mr Buba …

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo Premium Times:
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo The Eagle Online:
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo Prompt News:
NDLEA arrests 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo
NDLEA arrest 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo » NEWS Within Nigeria:
NDLEA arrest 100 suspected drug traffickers in Edo » NEWS


   More Picks
1 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 16 hours ago
2 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 24 hours ago
4 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 16 hours ago
5 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Niger boat accident: Buhari mourns victims, tasks authorities on safety - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
9 Kidnappers cleared over the disappearance of Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info