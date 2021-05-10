Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Uber increases fares by 13% in Lagos : TV360 Nigeria
TV360 Nigeria
- Uber increases fares by 13% in Lagos : TV360 Nigeria
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Uber Increases Fares In Lagos
News Wire NGR:
Uber increases fare by 13% in Lagos
Newsmakers:
Uber Increases Fares by 13% in Lagos
Effiezy:
Uber increases fares by 13% in Lagos
Global Village Extra:
Uber Raises Fares By 13% In Lagos
More Picks
1
Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
2
Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Directs Limited Celebrations, Bans Sallah Homage -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
5
Fate of Other Abducted Passengers Unknown as ABSU Student Regains Freedom -
This Day,
24 hours ago
6
I can stay without having s3x for two years – Mr Ibu reveals -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
Immigration commences recruitment exercise -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
8
Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
The Voice Nigeria: FirstBank Imprints in Entertainment, Youths Development *by Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi -
Global Excellence Online,
21 hours ago
10
PDP Hails Lagos Assembly Over LG Chairmen's Suspension For Irregularities -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
