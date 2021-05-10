Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna - Authentic News Daily, 20 hours ago
2 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
4 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families - The Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 21 hours ago
