Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Update: Photos of the 32-year-old South African woman brutally murdered by her abusive boyfriend after she broke up with him
Linda Ikeji Blog
- 32-year-old bank employee, Tshepo Rakoma, was allegedly shot dead by her partner of eight years and father of her three children in Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa after she ended their relations
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna -
Authentic News Daily,
20 hours ago
2
''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
4
Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
7
FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality -
Independent,
19 hours ago
9
Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency -
Legit,
21 hours ago
