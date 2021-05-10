Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Top bandits' commanders and 48 others killed in North West ' Army
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian army has announced that many bandits’ commanders and over 48 members of their gangs in North West region of the country, have been eliminated by troops of 8 Division operating in Zamfara and adjoining states.

1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
6 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 14 hours ago
7 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 6 hours ago
8 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 8 hours ago
