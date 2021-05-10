Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Super Falcons To Face Ghana In First Round
Complete Sports  - Defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch rivals Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers, reports Completesports.com. The draw ceremony took place in Cairo, Egypt on Monday ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Super Falcons to face Ghana in 2022 AWCON qualifiers
2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Super Falcons Face Ghana In First Round Leadership:
2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Super Falcons Face Ghana In First Round
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round Vanguard News:
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round PM News:
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round
2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Nigeria To Tackle Ghana In First Round The Street Journal:
2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Nigeria To Tackle Ghana In First Round
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round See Naija:
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 10 hours ago
7 Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 4 hours ago
9 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
10 Bose Ogulu: I started managing Burna Boy out of sacrifice, not ambition - The Cable, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info