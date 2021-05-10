Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna
Authentic News Daily  - By; JACOB ONJEWU DICKSON Nigeria Labour Congress Kaduna State Council has resolved to ground all activities for five days as proposed by the National Headquarters to serve as warning strike for the sacking of over four thousand workers in the state.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

