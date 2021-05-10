Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspected human traffickers in Kano
News photo The Guardian  - The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it has rescued 52 victims and arrested four suspected human traffickers in Kano Zone, from April 30 to May 10, 2021.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspected human traffickers in Kano Vanguard News:
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspected human traffickers in Kano
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspected human traffickers in Kano Linda Ikeji Blog:
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspected human traffickers in Kano
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano Ripples Nigeria:
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano
NAPTIP Rescues 52 Victims, Arrests 4 Suspected Human Traffickers In Kano The Street Journal:
NAPTIP Rescues 52 Victims, Arrests 4 Suspected Human Traffickers In Kano
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected human traffickers in Kano The Eagle Online:
NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected human traffickers in Kano
Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspects in Kano Daily Nigerian:
Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests 4 suspects in Kano
NAPTIP Arrests 4 Suspected Human Traffickers, Rescues 52 Victims In Kano Tori News:
NAPTIP Arrests 4 Suspected Human Traffickers, Rescues 52 Victims In Kano


   More Picks
1 NLC declares 5-day warning strike over sack of 4,000 workforce in Kaduna - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria cannot start local production of COVID-19 vaccines yet, says FG - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info