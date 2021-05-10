Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oba of Benin disowns groups over return of stolen artifacts
Vanguard News  - The Oba of Benin has disowned some groups claiming to have the mandate of the palace to ensure the return of artifacts stolen from the palace

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors Daily Times:
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors The Guardian:
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors The Herald:
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors
Oba of Benin disowns impostors over return of stolen artifacts Pulse Nigeria:
Oba of Benin disowns impostors over return of stolen artifacts
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors PM News:
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors
Oba Of Benin Disowns Groups Over Return Of Stolen Artifacts The Street Journal:
Oba Of Benin Disowns Groups Over Return Of Stolen Artifacts
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors News Diary Online:
Stolen artifacts: Oba of Benin disowns impostors
Stolen Artifacts: Oba of Benin Disowns Impostors The New Diplomat:
Stolen Artifacts: Oba of Benin Disowns Impostors


   More Picks
1 NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna - Authentic News Daily, 20 hours ago
2 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
4 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families - The Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info