Lagos govt set to replace motorcycles, tricycles with ‘last-mile buses’
News photo Premium Times  - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos announced this during a security townhall meeting on Monday.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Lagos rolls out 500 buses as alternative to okada
Lagos to launch The Cable:
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the first phase of 500 last-mile buses will be rolled out as alternatives to bikes and will be able to get into inner streets.
Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu has launched last-mile buses that will serve as alternatives to okada/danfo A total of 5000 buses are expected.
Lagos launches 500 last-mile buses as alternative to okada
Lagos Announces Roll Out Of Okada Alternative
Lagos to launch buses to replace motorcycles, tricycles
Lagos Rolls Out 500 Buses As Alternative To Okada
   More Picks
1 NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna - Authentic News Daily, 20 hours ago
2 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
4 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families - The Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 21 hours ago
