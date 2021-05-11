Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite as 'more than friends' and go on vacation together
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are said to have reunited and even went on vacation together.
Jennifer Lopez, who recently
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split
The Nation:
Jennifer Lopez rekindles romance with Ben Affleck 17 years after breakup
Legit:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle romance 17 years after their breakup
Pulse Nigeria:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together again in Montana 17 years after split
The Street Journal:
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split
Monte Oz Live:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite as 'more than friends' and go on vacation together
EE Live:
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially back together
More Picks
1
NLC declares 5-day warning strike over sack of 4,000 workforce in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
3
''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria -
Edujandon,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria cannot start local production of COVID-19 vaccines yet, says FG -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
9
FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
10
Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality -
Independent,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...