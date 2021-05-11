Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite as 'more than friends' and go on vacation together
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are said to have reunited and even went on vacation together.

 

Jennifer Lopez, who recently

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split The Guardian:
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split
Jennifer Lopez rekindles romance with Ben Affleck 17 years after breakup The Nation:
Jennifer Lopez rekindles romance with Ben Affleck 17 years after breakup
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle romance 17 years after their breakup Legit:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle romance 17 years after their breakup
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together again in Montana 17 years after split Pulse Nigeria:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together again in Montana 17 years after split
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split The Street Journal:
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite as Monte Oz Live:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite as 'more than friends' and go on vacation together
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially back together EE Live:
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially back together


   More Picks
1 NLC declares 5-day warning strike over sack of 4,000 workforce in Kaduna - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria cannot start local production of COVID-19 vaccines yet, says FG - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info