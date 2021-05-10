Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues - Official
The Punch
- 148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues - Official
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues
Nigerian Tribune:
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues
Leadership:
148 IDPs May Miss 2021 UTME Over SIM Card Issues
News Diary Online:
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues
Prompt News:
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues
News Verge:
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues — NEWSVERGE
The Will:
Despite N1.15m Costs, 148 Edo IDPs To Miss UTME Exams Over SIM Card Issues
Pulse Nigeria:
148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues
More Picks
1
Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
2
Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Immigration commences recruitment exercise -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
5
Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,419 -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
6
Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community -
This Day,
14 hours ago
7
Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality -
Independent,
6 hours ago
8
Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency -
Legit,
8 hours ago
9
Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria -
Edujandon,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...