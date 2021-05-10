Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468
Nigerian Tribune  - Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,085 as NCDC confirms more infections Daily Post:
COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,085 as NCDC confirms more infections
COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new infections on Monday Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new infections on Monday
COVID-19: NCDC registers 49 new infections – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 49 new infections – The Sun Nigeria
Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 165,468 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 165,468
Nigeria records 49 new Covid-19 infections, 165,468 total cases National Accord:
Nigeria records 49 new Covid-19 infections, 165,468 total cases
COVID-19: NCDC registers 49 new infections News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 49 new infections
Abuja leads as Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 cases PM News:
Abuja leads as Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Nigeria Announces 37 New Infections, Total Now 165,419 The Street Journal:
COVID-19: Nigeria Announces 37 New Infections, Total Now 165,419
COVID-19: NCDC registers 49 new infections The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 49 new infections
“27 In Abuja, 11 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,468 Kanyi Daily:
“27 In Abuja, 11 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,468
NCDC Announces 49 COVID-19 Infections, Total Case Count Now 165,468 NPO Reports:
NCDC Announces 49 COVID-19 Infections, Total Case Count Now 165,468


   More Picks
1 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 16 hours ago
2 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 24 hours ago
4 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 16 hours ago
5 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Niger boat accident: Buhari mourns victims, tasks authorities on safety - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
9 Kidnappers cleared over the disappearance of Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info