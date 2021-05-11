Post News
News at a Glance
Anambra suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief
The Punch
- Anambra suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief
Ripples Nigeria:
Suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief in Anambra
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Anambra Suspected Thief Burnt To Death For Stealing Handkerchief
The Breaking Times:
Mob Burns Suspected Thief Alive For Stealing Handkerchief In Anambra - Breaking Times
Edujandon:
Suspected Thief Burnt To Death For Stealing Handkerchief In Anambra
Tori News:
Suspected Thief Burnt To Death For Stealing Handkerchief In Anambra
More Picks
1
NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna -
Authentic News Daily,
20 hours ago
2
''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
4
Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
7
FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality -
Independent,
19 hours ago
9
Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency -
Legit,
21 hours ago
