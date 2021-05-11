Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Wike reviews curfew from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m
News photo The Guardian  - To check rising attacks on security formations in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has again reviewed the night curfew from 7:00p.m. to 6 a.m., with effect from Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (today).

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike extends curfew, says Rivers won’t be cowed The Sun:
Wike extends curfew, says Rivers won’t be cowed
Governor Wike Reviews Curfew In Rivers The Trent:
Governor Wike Reviews Curfew In Rivers
Again, Wike Reviews Curfew From 7:00p.m To 6:00a.m The Street Journal:
Again, Wike Reviews Curfew From 7:00p.m To 6:00a.m
Wike reviews curfew from 7p.m to 6a.m — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Wike reviews curfew from 7p.m to 6a.m — NEWSVERGE
Rivers Tightens Curfew Over Attack On Cops, Now 7pm To 6am The Will:
Rivers Tightens Curfew Over Attack On Cops, Now 7pm To 6am


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: God won’t forgive Buhari if Nigeria goes to war — Gani Adams - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo warns his members against taking COVID19 vaccine, advices them to take anointing oil instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Immigration commences recruitment exercise - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Returns As Big Brother Naija Season 6 Host - Global Village Extra, 13 hours ago
5 Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community - This Day, 21 hours ago
6 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 13 hours ago
7 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 13 hours ago
9 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info