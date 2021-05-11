Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity, secession calls top agenda as 17 Southern governors meet in Asaba today
News photo The Guardian  - The 17 governors in the Southern part of the country under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors Forum will meet today in Asaba, Delta State, with insecurity and secession among issues forming the focal points.

   More Picks
1 NLC declares 5-day warning strike over sack of 4,000 workforce in Kaduna - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria cannot start local production of COVID-19 vaccines yet, says FG - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 21 hours ago
