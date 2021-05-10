Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NABTEB Releases Results, Says 250 Students Involved In Exams Malpractices
Leadership  - By PATRICK OCHOGA | The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has said 250 students who sat for the ordinary and advance level exams

53 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

