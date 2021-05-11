Man jailed for 33 years for raping and infecting 9-year-old niece with HIV







The man who has been s Linda Ikeji Blog - A 24-year-old Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for raping hs 9-year-old grade-three niece and also infecting her with HIV.The man who has been s



News Credibility Score: 99%