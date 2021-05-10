Post News
Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families
The Punch
- Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Akwa Ibom donates N60m to families of slain police officers
Premium Times:
Gunmen kill police officer in Akwa Ibom
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Akwa Ibom Donates N60m To Families Of Slain Police Officers
The Street Journal:
Recent News Families of slain police officers receive N220m from Wike
Paradise News:
Police break silent over the killing of Officers, attacks on Stations in Akwa Ibom
First Reports:
Police in Akwa Ibom names officer killed in line of duty, as Governor condemns attack — First Reports
More Picks
1
FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
2
Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community -
This Day,
24 hours ago
4
Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality -
Independent,
16 hours ago
5
Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Niger boat accident: Buhari mourns victims, tasks authorities on safety -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria -
Edujandon,
18 hours ago
9
Kidnappers cleared over the disappearance of Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
