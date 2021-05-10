Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NPA Looting: Investigate Bala Usman now – Reps Minority Caucus tell EFCC
Peoples Daily  - By Christiana Ekpa The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives is alarmed by the alleged looting of over N165 billion operating surplus as well as other diverted funds running into billions of naira, by top officials of the Nigerian Port ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NPA Looting: Reps urge EFCC to investigate Hadiza Bala Usman Vanguard News:
NPA Looting: Reps urge EFCC to investigate Hadiza Bala Usman
Reps minority caucus wants EFCC to probe NPA, Hadiza Usman Premium Times:
Reps minority caucus wants EFCC to probe NPA, Hadiza Usman
NPA Looting: Probe Bala Usman Now, Reps Minority Caucus Tell EFCC Independent:
NPA Looting: Probe Bala Usman Now, Reps Minority Caucus Tell EFCC
N165bn Loot: Investigate Hadiza Bala Usman – Reps Minority Caucus To EFCC KOKO TV Nigeria:
N165bn Loot: Investigate Hadiza Bala Usman – Reps Minority Caucus To EFCC
Reps Minority Caucus Asks EFCC to Investigate Bala Usman Over Alleged N165bn Loot TV360 Nigeria:
Reps Minority Caucus Asks EFCC to Investigate Bala Usman Over Alleged N165bn Loot
Probe alleged looting in NPA under Bala Usman, Reps tell EFCC The Eagle Online:
Probe alleged looting in NPA under Bala Usman, Reps tell EFCC
NPA Probe: Hadiza Bala-Usman, Amaechi Must Be Handed Over To EFCC, Says PDP News Break:
NPA Probe: Hadiza Bala-Usman, Amaechi Must Be Handed Over To EFCC, Says PDP
Probe Hadiza On N165bn NPA ‘Loot,’ Minority Reps Charge EFCC The Will:
Probe Hadiza On N165bn NPA ‘Loot,’ Minority Reps Charge EFCC
Amaechi Inaugurates 11-Man Investigative Committee To Probe Hadiza Bala-Usman The Street Journal:
Amaechi Inaugurates 11-Man Investigative Committee To Probe Hadiza Bala-Usman
Reps Minority Caucus asks EFCC to investigate Bala Usman over alleged N165bn loot Core TV News:
Reps Minority Caucus asks EFCC to investigate Bala Usman over alleged N165bn loot


   More Picks
1 NLC Vows To Ground All Activities During 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna - Authentic News Daily, 20 hours ago
2 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
4 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 INEC to create 4,861 additional polling units in Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Akwa Ibom gov donates N60 million to slain officers' families - The Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Ramadan fast will end on Wednesday, May 12 - National space agency - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info