NLC declares 5-day warning strike over sack of 4,000 workforce in Kaduna
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kaduna State Council, has said it will commence a five-day warning strike from Sunday, May 16, 2021, by 12:00 am (midnight) following the sack of over four thousand workers.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

