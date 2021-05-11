Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army Launches Manhunt For Soldier Who Killed Fruit Seller Over N300
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian Army has said it is searching for one of its personnel who reportedly shot dead a fruit seller over N300 banana and water melon in Zamfara State.
The army in a release on Tuesday vowed to bring the erring soldier to justice, even ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier The Nation:
Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier
Army reacts to killing of watermelon seller by soldier Daily Post:
Army reacts to killing of watermelon seller by soldier
We are investigating killing of Zamfara water melon seller – Army TVC News:
We are investigating killing of Zamfara water melon seller – Army
Army probes alleged murder of trader by soldier in Zamfara National Accord:
Army probes alleged murder of trader by soldier in Zamfara
Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier Prompt News:
Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier
Army reacts to killing of watermelon seller by soldier Nigerian Eye:
Army reacts to killing of watermelon seller by soldier
Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier News Diary Online:
Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier
Nigerian Army Reacts As Soldier Kills Water Melon Seller In Zamfara Naija News:
Nigerian Army Reacts As Soldier Kills Water Melon Seller In Zamfara
Military commiserates with Family of Water Melon Seller allegedly killed by Soldier in Sokoto Julia Blaise Blog:
Military commiserates with Family of Water Melon Seller allegedly killed by Soldier in Sokoto
Army breaks silence after soldier allegedly shot fruit vendor dead in Zamfara Within Nigeria:
Army breaks silence after soldier allegedly shot fruit vendor dead in Zamfara
Army reacts to killing of watermelon seller by soldier Studio CB55:
Army reacts to killing of watermelon seller by soldier
Army Breaks Silence After Soldier Allegedly Shot Dead A Watermelon Seller In Zamfara Edujandon:
Army Breaks Silence After Soldier Allegedly Shot Dead A Watermelon Seller In Zamfara
Army Breaks Silence After Soldier Allegedly Shot Dead A Watermelon Seller In Zamfara Gist 36:
Army Breaks Silence After Soldier Allegedly Shot Dead A Watermelon Seller In Zamfara
Army Breaks Silence After Soldier Allegedly Shot Dead A Watermelon Seller In Zamfara Tori News:
Army Breaks Silence After Soldier Allegedly Shot Dead A Watermelon Seller In Zamfara


   More Picks
1 NLC declares 5-day warning strike over sack of 4,000 workforce in Kaduna - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,468 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 ''Robbers attempted to burgle Ibrahim Gambari?s residence''- Presidency reacts to reports of a robbery attack in Aso Rock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nobody has a manual to keep a man -Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Beyond these crises, Nigeria will remain one — TB Joshua - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Strange disease: Kano govt confirms outbreak, six persons dead - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Watch Viral Video footage of Pastor Paul Adefarasin telling his congregation to have a plan B on leaving Nigeria - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria cannot start local production of COVID-19 vaccines yet, says FG - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 FG reintroduces restriction on mass gatherings over COVID-19 - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Police Commission To Investigate Report On EndSARS Brutality - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info