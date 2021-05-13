Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Food Security: Lagos To Construct Farm Roads Leadership:
Food Security: Lagos To Construct Farm Roads
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads Vanguard News:
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads Premium Times:
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads Peoples Daily:
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads
World Bank Set To Construct 13.16km Lagos Farm Roads Independent:
World Bank Set To Construct 13.16km Lagos Farm Roads
Lagos To Improve Farm Access Roads Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lagos To Improve Farm Access Roads
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads News Diary Online:
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads
Lagos APPEALS to construct, rehabilitate 13.16km farm roads The Eagle Online:
Lagos APPEALS to construct, rehabilitate 13.16km farm roads
World Bank To Construct 13.16km Farm Roads In Lagos The Will:
World Bank To Construct 13.16km Farm Roads In Lagos
World Bank To Construct 13.16km Lagos Farm Roads The Street Journal:
World Bank To Construct 13.16km Lagos Farm Roads
Lagos APPEALS project to construct, rehabilitate 13.16km farm road PM News:
Lagos APPEALS project to construct, rehabilitate 13.16km farm road
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads Pulse Nigeria:
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads Prompt News:
World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info