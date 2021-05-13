Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors
News photo Daily Post  - The Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar, has hinted that the federal government will resuscitate special terrorism courts for sole purpose of trial of suspected terrorists in the country.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Malami: FG to Resuscitate Special Court for Terrorism Suspects This Day:
Malami: FG to Resuscitate Special Court for Terrorism Suspects
Special terrorism prosecution courts to be reactivated, says Malami The Nation:
Special terrorism prosecution courts to be reactivated, says Malami
FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts The Sun:
FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts
FG To Revive Special Terrorism Courts – Malami Biz Watch Nigeria:
FG To Revive Special Terrorism Courts – Malami
FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts, says Malami The Eagle Online:
FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts, says Malami
Malami: FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts Within Nigeria:
Malami: FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts
Malami: FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts 1st for Credible News:
Malami: FG to resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts
Boko Haram: FG To Revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Court Soon – Malami Naija News:
Boko Haram: FG To Revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Court Soon – Malami
Nigeria To Revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, Probes Boko Haram Sponsors Infotrust News:
Nigeria To Revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, Probes Boko Haram Sponsors
Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors Online Nigeria:
Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors
Nigerian Govt Set To Revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Court Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigerian Govt Set To Revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Court


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info