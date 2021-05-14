Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MUSIC: Olamide – Rock
Gbextra Online Portal  - Olamide – Rock Mp3 Download Multi talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olamide comes through with yet a

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Olamide releases new single ‘Rock’ The Nation:
Olamide releases new single ‘Rock’
New Music + Video: Olamide - Rock Bella Naija:
New Music + Video: Olamide - Rock
Music: Olamide – Rock Yaba Left Online:
Music: Olamide – Rock
Olamide renders new single & video, Not Just OK:
Olamide renders new single & video, 'Rock'
Music: Olamide – Rock Naija Parrot:
Music: Olamide – Rock
Olamide renders new single & video, ‘Rock’ Tunde Ednut:
Olamide renders new single & video, ‘Rock’
Music Video: Olamide – Rock Luci Post:
Music Video: Olamide – Rock
Music Video: Olamide – Rock - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Music Video: Olamide – Rock - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info