Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Adesina
PM News  - Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has likened Nigeria’s situation to that of Manchester City that rose from grass to win the English Premier League, saying peace and security will be resto…

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Adesina The News Guru:
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Adesina
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Femi Adesina Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Femi Adesina
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Femi Adesina - Welcome To Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Adesina See Naija:
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Adesina
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Femi Adesina Gist Punch:
Nigeria under Buhari will triumph like Manchester City – Femi Adesina
How Femi Adesina Likened Present Nigeria Situation To Manchester City Premier League Triumph Anaedo Online:
How Femi Adesina Likened Present Nigeria Situation To Manchester City Premier League Triumph


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info