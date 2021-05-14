Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged $65m fraud: Buhari’s son-in-law, Kumo, declared wanted by ICPC
News photo Legit  - The ICPC has declared Gimba Yau Kumo, the son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, wanted over diversion of national housing funds to the tune of $65,000,000.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
