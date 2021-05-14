Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Lagos tops as three States record 53 new cases
The Eagle Online  - The data was released by the NCDC on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 19 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
