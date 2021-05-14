Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tokyo Olympics Relay Qualication: Nigeria Move Within Five Places Of Qualifying
News photo Complete Sports  - Team Nigeria’s 4x400m Mixed Relay team got off to a good start at the PVAMU track meet in Texas on Wednesday, running a new 3:18.53 Nigerian record to win the event and move to withing five places of sealing a spot in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

