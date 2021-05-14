Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja

He backed up his points by asking for ... Sahara Reporters - Former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, Thursday, said the people in the Southern part of the country talk so much about self-determination while the Northerners are secretly working to leave Nigeria.He backed up his points by asking for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%