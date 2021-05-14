Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, Thursday, said the people in the Southern part of the country talk so much about self-determination while the Northerners are secretly working to leave Nigeria.
He backed up his points by asking for ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Southerners talk too much, North already planning to leave Nigeria - Ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja The Punch:
Southerners talk too much, North already planning to leave Nigeria - Ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja
Southerners Talk Too Much, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja Information Nigeria:
Southerners Talk Too Much, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja
North planning exit from Nigeria, South only talking – Ladoja The Herald:
North planning exit from Nigeria, South only talking – Ladoja
Southerners talk too much, North already planning to leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja Nigerian Eye:
Southerners talk too much, North already planning to leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja
Southerners only talk, says ex-Oyo Governor, Rashidi Ladoja News Wire NGR:
Southerners only talk, says ex-Oyo Governor, Rashidi Ladoja
North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria While Southerners Are Still Talking – Ladoja News Break:
North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria While Southerners Are Still Talking – Ladoja
Southerners talk too much, North already planning to leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja Effiezy:
Southerners talk too much, North already planning to leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja
Southerners Only Talk, Northerners Already Planning To Leave Nigeria — Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja Online Nigeria:
Southerners Only Talk, Northerners Already Planning To Leave Nigeria — Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
Southerners Are Only Talking While Northerners Are Preparing To Leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja Gist 36:
Southerners Are Only Talking While Northerners Are Preparing To Leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja
Ladoja: The North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria While The South Keeps Talking Anaedo Online:
Ladoja: The North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria While The South Keeps Talking
North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria – Ladoja Naija News:
North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria – Ladoja
Southerners Are Only Talking While Northerners Are Preparing To Leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja Tori News:
Southerners Are Only Talking While Northerners Are Preparing To Leave Nigeria – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info