Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


22-year-old Cross River varsity student reportedly missing for 3 weeks after she left Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 22-year old Mass Communication student of the Cross River University of Technology, Priscilla Ojong, has been declared missing.

 

According to journalist and publisher of CaliTown, Iw

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

300l student goes missing for 3 weeks after leaving Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos Vanguard News:
300l student goes missing for 3 weeks after leaving Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos
22-year-old Cross River varsity student reportedly missing for 3 weeks after she left Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos Yaba Left Online:
22-year-old Cross River varsity student reportedly missing for 3 weeks after she left Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos
Cross River Female Varsity Student Missing After Leaving School To Visit Male Friend In Lagos Naija News:
Cross River Female Varsity Student Missing After Leaving School To Visit Male Friend In Lagos
UPDATE: “I’m not missing! My phone got damaged, that’s why I’ve been offline” – Cross River varsity student who was declared missing after allegedly leaving Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos, says Naija Parrot:
UPDATE: “I’m not missing! My phone got damaged, that’s why I’ve been offline” – Cross River varsity student who was declared missing after allegedly leaving Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos, says
22-year-old Cross River varsity student reportedly missing for 3 weeks after she left Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos Luci Post:
22-year-old Cross River varsity student reportedly missing for 3 weeks after she left Calabar to visit male friend in Lagos
“I’m Not Missing - Cross River University Student Declared Missing After Allegedly Leaving Calabar To Visit Male Friend In Lagos, Says Tori News:
“I’m Not Missing - Cross River University Student Declared Missing After Allegedly Leaving Calabar To Visit Male Friend In Lagos, Says


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info