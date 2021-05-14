Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TCN restores bulk power to national grid after several hours of darkness
Pulse Nigeria  - The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) says it has restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54pm Wednesday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Power Restored To National Grid After System Collapse – TCN
TCN restores ‘bulk power’ to grid- Official Premium Times:
TCN restores ‘bulk power’ to grid- Official
Power Restored To National Grid After System Collapse – TCN Information Nigeria:
Power Restored To National Grid After System Collapse – TCN
Bulk Power Transmitted To All 330 KVA Across Entire Grid – TCN Biz Watch Nigeria:
Bulk Power Transmitted To All 330 KVA Across Entire Grid – TCN
TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid — Official The Eagle Online:
TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid — Official
TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid - Official The News Guru:
TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid - Official
We’ve Restored Power To National Grid After Collapse – TCN News Break:
We’ve Restored Power To National Grid After Collapse – TCN
Power Restored To National Grid After System Collapse – TCN Sundiata Post:
Power Restored To National Grid After System Collapse – TCN
TCN Restores Bulk Power To All 330 KVA Across Grid ― Official The Street Journal:
TCN Restores Bulk Power To All 330 KVA Across Grid ― Official


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info