Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2Baba, Chike to perform as NGX group launches ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of Campaign’
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
2Baba, Chike to perform as NGX group launches ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of Campaign’

Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia is set to perform at the launch of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NGX unveils campaign on new identity The Guardian:
NGX unveils campaign on new identity
2Baba, Chike to perform at Nigerian Exchange Group The Cable:
2Baba, Chike to perform at Nigerian Exchange Group's campaign launch
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch National Accord:
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch Sundiata Post:
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch News Diary Online:
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch Prompt News:
2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch


   More Picks
1 Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 8 hours ago
5 Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info