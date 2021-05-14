Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Miyetti Allah group




The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, says the Fulani ethnic group is more prepared for division of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality.
Amid the insecurity and ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Miyetti Allah: Fulani people ready for breakup of Nigeria, more than any other ethnic nationality Daily Times:
Miyetti Allah: Fulani people ready for breakup of Nigeria, more than any other ethnic nationality
Fulanis more ready for breakup of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality — Miyetti Allah claims Vanguard News:
Fulanis more ready for breakup of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality — Miyetti Allah claims
Fulanis are ready for breakup of Nigeria, more than any other ethnic nationality – Miyetti Allah Correct NG:
Fulanis are ready for breakup of Nigeria, more than any other ethnic nationality – Miyetti Allah
We are ready for Nigeria’s break-up -Miyetti Allah Top Naija:
We are ready for Nigeria’s break-up -Miyetti Allah
Fulani Ethnic Group Ready for the Balkanization of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah The Breaking Times:
Fulani Ethnic Group Ready for the Balkanization of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah
Fulani People Ready For Breakup More Than Any Other Ethnic In Nigeria — Miyetti Allah Online Nigeria:
Fulani People Ready For Breakup More Than Any Other Ethnic In Nigeria — Miyetti Allah
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality Gist 36:
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality
Miyetti Allah: Fulani People Are More Prepared For Division Than Any Ethnic Nationality Anaedo Online:
Miyetti Allah: Fulani People Are More Prepared For Division Than Any Ethnic Nationality
Salone:
JUST IN – Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality – Miyetti Allah
We’re ready for Nigeria’s break-up -Miyetti Allah News Mirror:
We’re ready for Nigeria’s break-up -Miyetti Allah
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah Affairs TV:
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah
We Are Ready For Nigeria’s Breakup – Miyetti Allah Naija News:
We Are Ready For Nigeria’s Breakup – Miyetti Allah
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality - Miyetti Allah Tori News:
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality - Miyetti Allah


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 19 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info