Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah









The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, says the Fulani ethnic group is more prepared for division of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality.

News Credibility Score: 99%