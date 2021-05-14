Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lightning kills 18 elephants in India’s Assam – Official
The Eagle Online
- Fourteen adult elephants were found dead by villagers on Thursday.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Lightning kills 18 elephants in India ― Official
Independent:
Lightning Kills 18 Elephants In India
Information Nigeria:
‘Thunder Fires’ 18 Elephants In India
Pulse Nigeria:
Lightning kills 18 elephants in India’s Assam
PM News:
Lightning kills 18 elephants
The Street Journal:
Lightning Kills 18 Elephants In India ― Official
News Break:
Lightning Kills 18 Elephants In India
More Picks
1
Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Inioubong Umoren not dead in our custody - Police -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos -
News Diary Online,
5 hours ago
3
Fears over 2023 polls as fire guts 19 INEC offices -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
4
Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants -
The Will,
8 hours ago
5
Sallah: Caution Islamic extremists against violence, CAN advises NSCIA -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Lagos targets 13.16km farm road for construction, rehabilitation -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
7
Nigeria to revive Special Terrorism Prosecution Courts, probes Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
We are watching with great concern the unfolding developments between Israel and State of Palestine - FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Fake EFCC operatives busted while trying to extort a Lagos resident with armed policemen (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Auto crash claims two lives in Onitsha -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
