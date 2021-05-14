Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File Photo




The Nigerian Army has arrested one of the most notorious bandit leaders terrorising communities in an operation in forests and other hideouts of bandits across three local government areas of Niger State.
...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army arrests Bandits’ leader in Niger The Nation:
Army arrests Bandits’ leader in Niger
Army arrests bandits leader in Niger State, combs forest for others Daily Post:
Army arrests bandits leader in Niger State, combs forest for others
Top notorious leader of bandits arrested in Niger The Street Journal:
Top notorious leader of bandits arrested in Niger
Army arrests bandits leader in Niger State, combs forest for others See Naija:
Army arrests bandits leader in Niger State, combs forest for others
Nigerian Army Arrests Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Army Arrests Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State
Army Arrests Notorious Bandits’ Leader In Niger State Naija News:
Army Arrests Notorious Bandits’ Leader In Niger State
Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader in Niger Gist 36:
Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader in Niger
Five notorious bandit leaders arrested in Zamfara Republican Nigeria:
Five notorious bandit leaders arrested in Zamfara
Five notorious bandit leaders arrested in Zamfara Within Nigeria:
Five notorious bandit leaders arrested in Zamfara
Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader in Niger Tori News:
Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader in Niger


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 19 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info