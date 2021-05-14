Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vandals throw over 50 communities into darkness in Enugu
News photo The Guardian  - Over 50 communities in Enugu State have been thrown into darkness following the vandalism of the Amechi – Awgu 33KV mainline which supplies electricity to the affected communities.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

