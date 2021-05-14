Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iniobong Umoren: Amid tears, wailing, murdered jobseeker is laid to rest
Legit  - With heavy hearts and tears, the bereaved family of late Iniobong Umoren laid body to rest in Akwa Ibom on Friday, May 14, less than a month after her murder.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Tears as Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest. The Nation:
PHOTOS: Tears as Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest.
Sahara Reporters:
PHOTONEWS: Tears As Slain Akwa Ibom Jobseeker, Iniubong Umoren, Is Laid To Rest #JusticeforHinyHumoren
Tears as rape victim, Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest The Info NG:
Tears as rape victim, Iniubong Umoren is laid to rest
Tears flow as family, friends bury Iniobong Umoren [VIDEO] The News Guru:
Tears flow as family, friends bury Iniobong Umoren [VIDEO]
Iniubong Umoren: Slain Akwa Ibom Jobseeker Finally Laid To Rest As Tears Flow Nigeria Breaking News:
Iniubong Umoren: Slain Akwa Ibom Jobseeker Finally Laid To Rest As Tears Flow
Tears Flows As Remains Of Ini Umoren Laid To Rest [PHOTOS] The Genius Media:
Tears Flows As Remains Of Ini Umoren Laid To Rest [PHOTOS]
I Raped Five Other Girls Apart From Iniubong – Akpan Naija News:
I Raped Five Other Girls Apart From Iniubong – Akpan


   More Picks
1 NCC commiserates with Board Chairman Prof. Adeolu Akande whose 19-year-old daughter committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Rohr invites 31 Super Eagles players for friendly against Cameroon [Full list] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 Covid-19 pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO chief sends out strong warning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Nigeria will continue to suffer without restructuring -Afenifere - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said that his administration had so far completed over 1, 097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. - The Nation, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info